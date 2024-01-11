Egypt's Suez General Hospital To Operate Fully: Health Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, ordered the Suez General Hospital to operate at full capacity and offer medical services to the public, along with the Suez Medical Complex.

He made this announcement during his visit to the Suez General Hospital on Sunday, as part of his tour of several medical facilities in the Suez Governorate. He checked the workflow and the quality of the medical services and addressed any issues or challenges.

The ministry's spokesperson, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said that the minister oversaw the ongoing development work in the reception and emergency building, and instructed to finish all the work within this month.

He also said that the minister monitored the outpatient clinics and the medical teams, both those working in the hospital and those assigned to the medical complex or other agencies in the governorate.

He added that the minister emphasized the need for constant and full coordination between the Suez Medical Complex and the Suez General Hospital, to ensure the best medical services for the people, and to prepare the hospital for joining the comprehensive health insurance system in the future.