Father Mike Schmitz Brings His Popular 'Bible In A Year' And 'Catechism In A Year' Podcasts To EWTN Radio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRONDALE, Ala., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network welcomes Fr. Mike Schmitz's popular "Bible in a Year" and "Catechism in a Year" podcasts to its lineup beginning January 15.

EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network welcomes Fr. Mike Schmitz's popular“Bible in a Year” and“Catechism in a Year” podcasts to its lineup beginning January 15. Nationally, the podcasts will air back-to-back in a one-hour time slot beginning at 10 p.m. ET. However, local affiliates may shift the program to a more suitable hour for their audience. Find EWTN affiliates at or by downloading EWTN's free app.

Continue Reading

Nationally, the podcasts will air back-to-back in a one-hour time slot beginning at 10 p.m. ET. However, local radio affiliates who add the show to their lineup will have the freedom to shift the program to a time that's best for their audience. Listeners are therefore

encouraged to check the schedule of the EWTN affiliate in their area. (Find your local affiliate here: .) You can also tune in on your cell phone by downloading EWTN's free app.

"We're very happy to offer these podcasts to our affiliates since obviously these are two of the most popular podcasts ever," said Jack Williams, General Manager of EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network.

Williams is not kidding. Shortly after its January 2021 debut, "Bible in a Year" quickly soared to number one among all podcasts in the U.S., not just Catholic podcasts. The same phenomenon occurred in 2022. In that year, the podcast also reached #1 in "Christianity" in 47 countries, not just the U.S. In 2023, Father Mike topped himself with his "Catechism in a Year" podcast coming in at #1 while at year end, Apple listed "Bible in a Year" as among the top 10 most shared podcasts of the year.

Find out what all the fuss in about by tuning into EWTN Radio beginning January 15 to follow Father Mike's "Bible in a Year" and "Catechism in a Year" podcasts, and start your year off right!

Note: Find everything "Bible in a Year" at and everything "Catechism in a Year" at .

ABOUT EWTN and EWTN NEWS

In its 43rd year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 425 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.



Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EWTN News operates multiple global news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper and digital platform, ACI Prensa in Spanish, ACI Digital in Portuguese, ACI Stampa in Italian, ACI Africa in English, French and Portuguese, ACI MENA in Arabic, CNA Deutsch in German and ChurchPop, a digital platform that creates content in several languages. It also produces numerous television news programs including EWTN News Nightly, EWTN News In Depth, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, The World Over, and others.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network