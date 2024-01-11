Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market Trends, Future Demand, Comprehensive Research Study, Status, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global agriculture supply chain management market reaped revenues of approximately US$ 358.6 million in 2022, and it is forecasted to cultivate further, reaching US$ 852 million by 2031. The market is set to germinate at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Supply chain management (SCM) orchestrates the seamless flow of services and goods, encompassing all functions involved in transforming raw materials into final products. In the agricultural domain, supply chain management becomes crucial in facilitating effective interactions between companies responsible for supplying and producing products, ensuring the satisfaction of consumers in terms of quality, quantity, and price requirements.



Adoption of Cloud-Based SCM Software: The surge in the usage of cloud-based supply chain management software contributes significantly to the growth of the agriculture supply chain management market.

Demand for Demand Management Solutions: Agri-business organizations increasing demand for demand management solutions plays a pivotal role in expanding the market. Need for Enhanced Visibility: The rising requirement for improved supply chain visibility becomes a driving force for market growth.



High Implementation Costs: The high costs associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solutions pose challenges to the growth of the agriculture supply chain management market. Regulatory Uncertainty: Uncertainties in regulations and a lack of standards create impediments to market growth.



Globalization and Urbanization: The growth in globalization and urbanization provides fertile ground for market opportunities. Integration of Blockchain Technology: The integration of blockchain technology in agriculture supply chain management opens new avenues for key players in the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the agriculture supply chain management market, causing disruptions in the agricultural supply chain due to transportation issues, supply shortages, labor shortages, fluctuating prices, inefficient cold chain facilities, and trade restrictions.

Asia Pacific Dominance: Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global agriculture supply chain management market. Its substantial global contribution to the agricultural supply chain management market is fueled by the regions strong economic growth and investments in agriculture.

Key companies leading the charge include:



Chainpoint

Proagrica

IBM

SAP

Agri Value Chain

AirDAO

BEXT360

FCE Group AG

Intellync

EKA

KPMG

Geora Ltd

Grainchain, Inc.

BlueCircle

Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform (SAI Platform)

AgriDigital

Vesatogo Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Other prominent key players

The global agriculture supply chain management market is segmented based on:



Inventory Management Solutions

Fleet Management Solutions

Supplier Management

Market Intelligence

Food Safety and Compliance Others



On-Premise On-Demand/Cloud-Based



North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

