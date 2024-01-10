               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Ranks 70Th In World Passport Index With 72 Visa-Free Destinations


1/10/2024 10:10:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

With 72 visa-free destinations, Azerbaijan ranked 70th in Henley & Partners' World Passport Index for the first quarter of 2024 published on Wednesday, up 2 positions from the previous assessment, Azernews reports.

"Over the past period, Azerbaijan has concluded visa-free travel agreements with Kenya, UAE, and Saudi Arabia," Interfax-Azerbaijan quoted excerpts from the ranking.

As for the other South Caucasus states, this time Georgia shared the 50th position with Bosnia and Herzegovina (121 visa-free destinations) and Armenia (74th place, 68 visa-free destinations).

"For the first time in the 19 years of the company's observation, six countries ranked first with a record number of visa-free travel opportunities: four of them are European Union countries - Germany, Italy, Spain, and France, and two Asian countries - Singapore and Japan. Holders of passports from these countries can travel visa-free to 194 destinations in the world (out of 227)," the company said.

MENAFN10012024000195011045ID1107704805

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search