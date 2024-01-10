Azerbaijan Ranks 70Th In World Passport Index With 72 Visa-Free Destinations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
With 72 visa-free destinations, Azerbaijan ranked 70th in Henley
& Partners' World Passport Index for the first quarter of 2024
published on Wednesday, up 2 positions from the previous
assessment, Azernews reports.
"Over the past period, Azerbaijan has concluded visa-free travel
agreements with Kenya, UAE, and Saudi Arabia," Interfax-Azerbaijan
quoted excerpts from the ranking.
As for the other South Caucasus states, this time Georgia shared
the 50th position with Bosnia and Herzegovina (121 visa-free
destinations) and Armenia (74th place, 68 visa-free
destinations).
"For the first time in the 19 years of the company's
observation, six countries ranked first with a record number of
visa-free travel opportunities: four of them are European Union
countries - Germany, Italy, Spain, and France, and two Asian
countries - Singapore and Japan. Holders of passports from these
countries can travel visa-free to 194 destinations in the world
(out of 227)," the company said.
