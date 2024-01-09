Aohi Launches The World's First Splicable USB4 + PD 3.1 Power Cable On Indiegogo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AOHi The Future Racing Cable Banner

AOHi The Future Racing Cable Banner 02

AOHi The Future Racing Cable Banner 03

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AOHi has announced the launch of an Indiegogo campaign for its AOHi The Future Racing Cable Set - World's First Splicable USB4 + PD 3.1 Power Cable. AOHi The Future Racing Cable Set leads the industry in performance, allowing users to step into the next era of data transfer with our USB-IF certified USB 4 technology, providing fast transfer speeds of 40Gbps, high-definition 8K@60Hz audio/video transfer and PD 3.1 240W Super Fast Charging. The Future Racing Cable solves the inconvenience of having to have multiple cables at the same time, it is compatible with not only the iPhone 15 series, but all USB-C electronic devices, making it a great solution.Amidst the myriad data cables saturating the market, finding a genuinely versatile one is no easy task. Typically, these cables specialize in a singular function, whether it be charging, data transfer, or audio/video capabilities. This prompted AOHi to conduct a thorough investigation, gathering feedback from 3,000 users, and to develop The Future Racing Cable, which we're now introducing with 5 amazing features of this fantastic cable set.1. Blazing 40Gbps Data Transfer SpeedsAOHi's active technological research and development has led to the breakthrough of USB-IF certified USB 4 technology, which has high technological barriers. This means that the Future Racing Cable is capable of delivering up to 40Gbps transfer speeds, taking users into the high-speed data transfer lane. According to AOHi Labs' real-world data, it takes only 4 seconds to transfer 10G files at a fast pace! With AOHi The Future Racing over cable, 4K video and massive file transfers are accomplished in the blink of an eye, making user's data management a fast experience.2. Support for 8K@60Hz Ultra HD DisplaysThe 8K@60Hz high-resolution visuals will deliver the ultimate visual impact at any time, whether it's when users are entertaining or at work. AOHi The Future Racing Cable boasts an Ultra HD audio and video transfer feature that enables mirroring of the user's device to a USB-C external display. It will elevate efficiency by doubling the user's workspace and embracing multitasking. Whether users are editing videos, designing graphics, analyzing data, or tackling complex tasks, our cable empowers users to do so with ease and precision on an expanded screen canvas. Meanwhile, our cable offers a good refresh rate for gamers, coupled with an extraordinary resolution of up to 8K at 60Hz (reaching 7680x4320P).3. Super Fast Charging with PD 3.1 240W Super Power DeliveryAOHi is a good choice for anyone who needs a reliable and flexible charging solution. With Intelligent power distribution and universal compatibility, AOHi can offer a premium charging experience to suit any device or circumstance. AOHi The Future Racing Cable is embedded with PD 3.1 240W super-fast charging technology, this feature propels the user's charging experience, providing a solution that aligns with the swift rhythm of modern life.In just 30 minutes, this cable can charge the MacBook Pro 16" to 56%, showcasing its outstanding efficiency. This swift charging capability is a testament to AOHi's commitment to meeting the diverse charging needs of the entire array of devices.4. Customize Cable Length for an Enhanced ExperienceOur Universal Cable is a trailblazing innovation in the world of connectivity. Its splicability makes it the world's first of its kind. Equipped with the latest USB4 and PD3.1 technologies, it offers a comprehensive solution for diverse charging requirements.What makes the Universal Cable truly excellent is its DIY design, allowing users to create three different cable lengths to suit various usage scenarios. With the ability to customize cable lengths, users gain flexibility in adapting the cable to different environments, whether it's a clutter-free workspace, travel-friendly length, or any other scenario that suits their preferences.5. Apple Fast Charging + 10Gbps Data TransferIf you've been in search of a versatile cable that combines fast charging and high-speed data transfer for iPhone, The Future Racing Cable is the solution. Specifically tailored for the latest iPhone 15 Pro, this cable takes full advantage of the USB-C port's capabilities, supporting faster USB 3 Gen 2 transfer speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second (Gb/s) when used with an adapted cable.In essence, The Future Racing Cable not only facilitates rapid charging for the iPhone 15 Pro but also unlocks the full potential of its data transfer capabilities. It's a versatile solution that bridges the gap between the iPhone and other devices, offering an expedited exchange of data. Whether users are syncing files or backing up important data, The Future Racing Cable ensures a superior and accelerated connectivity experience for their iPhone 15 Pro.AOHi is a charging and storage enterprise founded in 2004. The team has 18 years of experience in producing and developing charging and storage equipment and has a full-link product production system of design, R&D, production, testing and sales. The company adheres to the brand concept of "To Charge, To Explore."AOHi will launch more products in the future to provide consumers with a better charging experience. They never stop exploring the pursuit of high-performance charging devices, always connecting technology and life perfectly. highlight the value of technology. Behind every carefully developed product, the value of technology is always highlighted.For more information, visit or the Indiegogo Page .

AOHi Marketing Department

AOHi

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube