Govt To Roll Out 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' With Focus On Balanced Fertiliser Use And Tech

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that that a nationwide“Khet Bachao Abhiyan” will be launched from June 1 focusing on balanced fertiliser use, soil health, modern technology adoption and farmer awareness.

Inaugurating Eastern Regional Agriculture Conference in Bhubaneswar, the Minister called for strict action against fake fertilisers, counterfeit pesticides and substandard seeds.

The conference focused on pulses and oilseeds production, integrated farming, natural farming, farmer registry, horticulture, agricultural credit, marketing reforms, control over fake agricultural inputs and enhancement of farmers' income.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Eastern India has the potential to become the growth engine of India's agricultural development due to its fertile land, water resources and climatic conditions.

He stressed increasing production of pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables and promoting integrated farming models combining horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, beekeeping and agro-forestry.

Chouhan highlighted the need to strengthen procurement systems under PM-AASHA, NAFED, NCCF and state agencies to support pulses and oilseeds cultivation. He also emphasised scientific farming, Farmer ID implementation and wider dissemination of agricultural research through ICAR and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Participating in the conference alongside Chouhan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state is focusing on pulses production, edible oil self-reliance, crop diversification and climate-resilient farming.

He highlighted initiatives related to paddy procurement, crop insurance, farm mechanisation, FPO strengthening, cold storage expansion and promotion of agri-industries.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of millets, organic farming, conservation of traditional crop varieties and better marketing systems for agricultural products.

(KNN Bureau)

