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Colombia Closes Polls in First Round of Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Polling stations across Colombia closed on Sunday, marking the end of the first round of a highly polarized presidential election to determine the successor to outgoing President Gustavo Petro.
The country’s registrar, Hernán Penagos, confirmed that all voting centers shut on schedule and said the election day unfolded peacefully overall.
He stated that “millions of Colombians voted peacefully, turning out in large numbers to freely exercise their political rights.”
Voting began at 8 a.m., with nearly 41 million registered voters eligible to participate.
With 10 candidates competing, the political field remains fragmented. Since no candidate is expected to secure an outright majority, a runoff election is widely anticipated for June 21.
Based on polling data, three leading contenders are seen as having a realistic chance of advancing to the second round.
Among them is Iván Cepeda, a senator representing the ruling Pacto Histórico coalition, who is viewed as continuing the progressive political line associated with Petro.
Another prominent figure is Abelardo de la Espriella, a populist candidate from Salvación Nacional, who has gained traction through a hardline stance on crime and strong anti-establishment messaging.
The country’s registrar, Hernán Penagos, confirmed that all voting centers shut on schedule and said the election day unfolded peacefully overall.
He stated that “millions of Colombians voted peacefully, turning out in large numbers to freely exercise their political rights.”
Voting began at 8 a.m., with nearly 41 million registered voters eligible to participate.
With 10 candidates competing, the political field remains fragmented. Since no candidate is expected to secure an outright majority, a runoff election is widely anticipated for June 21.
Based on polling data, three leading contenders are seen as having a realistic chance of advancing to the second round.
Among them is Iván Cepeda, a senator representing the ruling Pacto Histórico coalition, who is viewed as continuing the progressive political line associated with Petro.
Another prominent figure is Abelardo de la Espriella, a populist candidate from Salvación Nacional, who has gained traction through a hardline stance on crime and strong anti-establishment messaging.
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