403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Man After Alleged Car-Ramming Attack
(MENAFN) Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man late on Sunday who they said was responsible for a car-ramming attack targeting two Israelis in the occupied West Bank.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, citing the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs, 31-year-old Amjad Jawad Abdel Fattah Natsha was shot dead by Israeli forces at the Gush Etzion junction, located south of Bethlehem.
Israeli public broadcaster reported that two Israeli women were injured in the incident, stating that the alleged attacker, a resident of Hebron, was killed at the scene by a soldier.
Earlier in the day, medical teams said four Israelis were wounded in a car-ramming attack at the same junction. The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service reported that two of the injured were in serious condition, while the other two sustained moderate injuries.
Following the incident, Israeli authorities shut down Route 60 near the junction, while security forces were deployed heavily throughout the area, according to reports from newspaper.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, citing the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs, 31-year-old Amjad Jawad Abdel Fattah Natsha was shot dead by Israeli forces at the Gush Etzion junction, located south of Bethlehem.
Israeli public broadcaster reported that two Israeli women were injured in the incident, stating that the alleged attacker, a resident of Hebron, was killed at the scene by a soldier.
Earlier in the day, medical teams said four Israelis were wounded in a car-ramming attack at the same junction. The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service reported that two of the injured were in serious condition, while the other two sustained moderate injuries.
Following the incident, Israeli authorities shut down Route 60 near the junction, while security forces were deployed heavily throughout the area, according to reports from newspaper.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment