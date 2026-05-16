TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Faces FIR Over 'Provocative' Speeches

A fierce political war of words has erupted in West Bengal after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee. The case, filed on May 15, accuses Banerjee of delivering "provocative, threatening, and inflammatory speeches" during the recent 2026 Assembly election campaign. While the opposition claims a long overdue reckoning is underway, senior TMC leaders have rallied around Banerjee, dismissing the legal action as a calculated political hit job.

TMC Defends Banerjee, Alleges 'Political Vendetta'

Responding to the development on Saturday, veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy staunchly defended Banerjee, stating that the charges lack substance and are entirely politically motivated. "I see this as an attempted political vendetta. During election time, statements are made by people in public speeches. I have seen the so-called statement by Abhishek Banerjee and did not find it offensive. I am sure that Abhishek Banerjee will take legal steps against the same," he said.

Echoing his confidence, fellow party MP Dola Sen emphasised that the ruling party remains unfazed by the legal challenge, shifting the focus to the court of public opinion. "The final verdict always rests with justice, truth, and the public. Therefore, we firmly believe that in this instance as well, the ultimate verdict will belong to truth, justice, and the common people," she said.

Details of the FIR

According to the FIR dated May 15, complainant Rajib Sarkar alleged that Banerjee delivered "provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches" during political rallies and election campaigns, allegedly inciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity. The FIR further noted that the remarks were made from Banerjee's official social media handle on Facebook, namely, 'Abhishek Banerjee Official', along with other social media news platforms.

According to the FIR, the complainant specifically referred to speeches delivered at Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram rallies during March-April, wherein the accused allegedly threatened opposition workers and used aggressive language likely to create public disorder and political unrest. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 192, 196, 351(2), 353(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Opposition Criticises TMC Leadership

Earlier today, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh criticised former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, saying that the TMC leaders acted tyrannically over the past several years. "Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and their leaders have acted tyrannically. People did not complain at that time because of fear. However, they are now ready to complain, and the police are ready to act on it, so justice will be served," Ghosh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)