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Iran Restores South Pars Gas Output After Strike Damage
(MENAFN) Iran has restarted natural gas production at three offshore platforms in the sprawling South Pars gas field, a state news agency reported Sunday, marking a significant step toward recovery following damage inflicted on onshore processing infrastructure by US-Israeli strikes.
Touraj Dehqani, chief executive of Pars Oil and Gas Company, said the restoration effort was advancing steadily and on a positive trajectory.
"The recovery of rich gas production and processing capacity in this shared field is moving forward in a favorable manner," Dehqani said, crediting the progress to "the technical capabilities of oil industry specialists, integrated production management, and maximum use of existing capacities."
"Three offshore South Pars platforms have so far returned to the production cycle," he added.
Dehqani explained that several offshore platforms connected to the damaged onshore refineries had been compelled to halt output entirely during the US-Israeli conflict — not due to any direct damage, but because the destruction of land-based processing infrastructure left them with nowhere to send their output.
"In spite of their full operational readiness and without any damage to the offshore facilities themselves, production had to be stopped because there was no possibility of receiving and processing the produced gas onshore," he said.
South Pars, which Iran shares with neighboring Qatar, holds the distinction of being the world's largest natural gas field and serves as the backbone of Iran's domestic gas output. Operations across the field were thrown into partial disarray after Israeli strikes deliberately targeted energy infrastructure in the Assaluyeh region in March — dealing a significant blow to one of the country's most critical energy assets.
Touraj Dehqani, chief executive of Pars Oil and Gas Company, said the restoration effort was advancing steadily and on a positive trajectory.
"The recovery of rich gas production and processing capacity in this shared field is moving forward in a favorable manner," Dehqani said, crediting the progress to "the technical capabilities of oil industry specialists, integrated production management, and maximum use of existing capacities."
"Three offshore South Pars platforms have so far returned to the production cycle," he added.
Dehqani explained that several offshore platforms connected to the damaged onshore refineries had been compelled to halt output entirely during the US-Israeli conflict — not due to any direct damage, but because the destruction of land-based processing infrastructure left them with nowhere to send their output.
"In spite of their full operational readiness and without any damage to the offshore facilities themselves, production had to be stopped because there was no possibility of receiving and processing the produced gas onshore," he said.
South Pars, which Iran shares with neighboring Qatar, holds the distinction of being the world's largest natural gas field and serves as the backbone of Iran's domestic gas output. Operations across the field were thrown into partial disarray after Israeli strikes deliberately targeted energy infrastructure in the Assaluyeh region in March — dealing a significant blow to one of the country's most critical energy assets.
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