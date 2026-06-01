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US, Syrian Leaders Hold Call on Reconstruction, Stability Efforts in Syria
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa held a phone conversation focused on Syria’s reconstruction, economic recovery, and broader regional stability, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.
During the call, al-Sharaa reportedly told Trump that removing the remaining sanctions on Syria would be a crucial step toward reviving the country’s economy and advancing rebuilding efforts.
Trump, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in Syria and supporting initiatives aimed at reconstruction and recovery, the statement said.
He also highlighted the need to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue as key tools for strengthening regional security and preventing further escalation of tensions in the region, according to the same source.
The two leaders also reviewed ongoing efforts related to Syria’s recovery as well as recent regional developments during their discussion.
During the call, al-Sharaa reportedly told Trump that removing the remaining sanctions on Syria would be a crucial step toward reviving the country’s economy and advancing rebuilding efforts.
Trump, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in Syria and supporting initiatives aimed at reconstruction and recovery, the statement said.
He also highlighted the need to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue as key tools for strengthening regional security and preventing further escalation of tensions in the region, according to the same source.
The two leaders also reviewed ongoing efforts related to Syria’s recovery as well as recent regional developments during their discussion.
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