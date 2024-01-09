Women Inspiring Network To Host Transformational Discussions At Davos 2024 During World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, January 2024 - Women Inspiring Network (WIN) proudly announces its participation during the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Dedicated to the leadership, innovation, and inspiration of women globally, WIN will spearhead three compelling panels from January 16th -18th January 2024, delving into crucial themes such as Women in Leadership, Innovation in Business, and the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).



Ms. Stuti Jalan, the Founder of Women Inspiring Network, expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming panels, stating, \"At WIN, we believe in the power of inclusive dialogues to drive positive change. Our panel discussions at Davos aim to amplify the voices of women, showcasing their influence in leadership, innovation, and the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence. We look forward to inspiring and shaping the discussions on women\'s roles in shaping a more innovative future.\"



Renowned thought leaders and trailblazers are set to grace the stages at these extraordinary panels, each featuring a diverse lineup of global leaders. Each speaker brings a unique perspective, contributing to a holistic discussion on the role of women in leadership, innovation, and the transformative power of AI.



The first panel, \"Women in Leadership: Discuss How Diverse Leadership Teams contribute to Innovation and Business Success\", scheduled for January 16th 2024. will delve into the critical role of diverse leadership teams in driving innovation and business success. WIN with World Innovation Economics aims to showcase how the inclusion of women in leadership positions fosters creativity, innovation, and problem-solving. The panel will be graced by Kanika Tekriwal, CEO at JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd, sharing her journey and perspectives on breaking barriers in the aviation industry, Daniella Foster, Senior Vice President, Bayer\'s Consumer Health Division, Aarti Gupta, CIO at Family Office DM Gupta & Anikarth Ventures, providing a unique perspective on finance and technology, Kanta Singh, Deputy Country Representative at UN Women India, offering insights into gender equality advocacy; Pragati Sureka, Psychologist and Author, contributing insights into the psychological aspects of leadership; and the curator Stuti Jalan.



The second panel titled as \"Trailblazing Women: In a New Era of Innovation\" is scheduled on 17th January 2024. In a new era of innovation, trailblazing women have emerged as dynamic leaders, breaking barriers and reshaping the landscape of various industries. Women are taking a Leading Role creating Positive Progress on a Global Scale & they are driving economic metamorphosis from tech innovation. Furthermore, the panel aims to explore how trailblazing women are driving innovation with a focus on sustainability. This insightful panel will feature trailblazers such as Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman at Tower Capital, bringing her leadership in finance; Vasundhara Oswal- Executive Director PRO Industries, Dr. Aarti Gupta, Chief Investment Officer at Anikarth Ventures, offering expertise in investment and finance and Komal Sharma - Founder of TT Consultants. The panel will take place at India Engagement Lounge by Invest India.



On January 18th 2024, the stage will be set for the final panel, \"Women and AI: 2 Powerful Forces Changing the World.\" This engaging discussion will unfold at the \"We Lead Lounge,\" hosted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, the Confederation of Indian Industry, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This session will encompass diverse facets, including the role of AI in Bridging the Gender Gap and an exploration of how AI can foster more gender-inclusive workplaces. This panel will see an expert panel featuring Kalli Purie, Executive Editor in Chief and Vice Chairperson of India Today Group, Tarja Stephens, Co-founder of Mia, Mission Impact Academy; Spandana Ayachitam, Founder of QuantumfAi, Faramarz Farhoodi, Chairman of AI Nexus Healthcare Inc; Rashmi Joshi, CEO & Founder of Asha AI and Mark Turell, Founder of unDavos

