Italian police probe top influencer, businesswoman for fraud case

Top Italian influencer and businesswoman, Chiara Ferragni, is reportedly under investigation for fraud by Milan prosecutors regarding her involvement in a charity Christmas cake initiative that she endorsed.



The criminal inquiry stems from fines issued by Italy's antitrust authority last month, amounting to over €1 million (USD1.09 million) for companies associated with Ferragni and €420,000 for the Italian company Balocco.



The fines were imposed for unfair commercial practices related to the sales of a pink-iced Pandoro Christmas cake branded by Ferragni.



The antitrust authority found that customers were misled into thinking that purchasing the cake would contribute to a donation to a pediatric hospital in Turin.



However, it was revealed that Balocco had already made a €50,000 donation months prior. Documents indicate that companies linked to Ferragni allegedly earned over €1 million from the initiative.



Milan prosecutors are now investigating other charity initiatives endorsed by Ferragni, including Easter eggs produced by Dolci Preziosi, which allegedly generated significant earnings for Ferragni compared to the amount donated to the specified cause.



In response to the antitrust fine last month, Ferragni publicly apologized on her social media platforms for the misleading aspects of the Pandoro purchases. With nearly 30 million followers on Instagram, she pledged to donate €1 million to Turin’s Regina Margherita pediatric hospital.



Ferragni expressed confidence in the work of the magistrates on Monday, asserting that she has consistently acted in good faith throughout these endeavors. The ongoing investigation reflects the complexities surrounding influencers' involvement in charity initiatives and the need for transparency in such collaborations.

