USGS: 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits S. Philippines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 on Tuesday struck off the coast of southern Philippines with no reports of casualties or damage.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at a depth of 70 kilometers, about 100 kilometers southeast of Sarangani municipality.

The US Tsunami Warning System and the Philippine seismological agency did not trigger a tsunami alert. (end)

