Maharashtra's Jewellery Park And CFC Drive New Ecosystem For Export Excellence

(MENAFN- KNN India) Maharashtra, Jan 6 (KNN) Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday stated that the Gems & Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai and the Common Facility Centre (CFC) at Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) Special Economic Zone will contribute to India's export goal of USD 75 billion by 2030.

While speaking at the inauguration of the India International Jewellery Trade Show (IIJS) 2024 in Goregaon, Mumbai. Fadnavis emphasized that these initiatives will establish a new ecosystem in the gems and jewelry industry, ensuring Maharashtra's continued prominence as a leading exporter.



The completion of the Common Facility Centre (CFC) at SEEPZ in just 17 months will enable exporters, particularly in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, to experience hassle-free shipment and paperwork.

This initiative aims to streamline the ease of doing business and reduce the overall cost of business operations.

Expressing gratitude to the Maharashtra Government for its support, Mr. Vipul Shah, Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, stated that the jewelry park in Navi Mumbai will serve as a one-stop-shop.

It will offer Single Window Clearance for government approvals under the Maitri Policy, streamlining and expediting processes.

Discussing the mega CFC in SEEPZ, Shah highlighted that this groundbreaking initiative aims to boost manufacturing capacity, promote technological advancements, and offer extensive skill development opportunities.

The 16th edition of the India International Jewellery Trade Show will feature 1,500 exhibitors occupying 3,000 stalls across a vast 1.25 lakh square meters of exhibition area.

The event is taking place at the JIO World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from January 4th to 7th, and at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon from January 5th to 8th.



(KNN Bureau)