(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India The 17th Global Health Care Summit, a collaborative effort by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) was inaugurated on Friday by Dr. Arathi Krishna, Deputy Chairman, NRI Forum, Government of Karnataka. Inaugurating the program, Dr. Aarti expressed her happiness about the health summit organized in Karnataka. She affirmed the government's commitment to supporting technological and medical sector development.



Grand Inauguration Marks Day One of AAPI's Medical Symposium at MAHE





The prestigious summit unfolded in Manipal, setting the stage for the convergence of profound medical discourse and cultural celebration. Dr. Sampat Shivangi (Chair, GHS, USA) not only provided insights into AAPI but also commended the historic organization of the conference in Karnataka. He acknowledged the esteemed presence of Mrs. Vasanti Pai and MAHE President, Chairman MEMG Bangaluru Dr. Ranjan Pai on the same platform. Dr. Anjana Samdder (AAPI President, USA) highlighted the significant Indian involvement in the American health sector and the aim of the global health conference to discuss innovative technologies' relevance. Stressing the growing focus on AI technology globally, the conference aimed to explore its possibilities in healthcare. Dr. Samdder expressed AAPI's commitment to collaborating with prestigious institutes like AIIMS, New Delhi and MAHE, Manipal.





The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon Dr. Ramdas Pai, Chancellor of Manipal Education Institute (MAHE). Mrs. Vasanthi Pai, who accepted the honor on his behalf, lauded Dr. Ramdas Pai's achievements and invited all attending doctors to MAHE.

Prominent personalities present at the event included Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) Dr. Ranjan Pai, Dr. H S Ballal Pro Chancellor, MAHE, and Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Chair, GHS, India.





The AAPI Medical Symposium continued its legacy of delivering engaging and informative sessions, bringing together medical professionals and experts to explore various facets of healthcare. The morning commenced with thought-provoking sessions such as " PSA Testing - Quandaries and Conundrums " by Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, paving the way for a day filled with insightful discussions. Dr. Tom Devasia delved into "Intracoronary Imaging in Complex Coronary Interventions: Indian Trends with a Focus on Manipal Experience," providing valuable perspectives. Noteworthy sessions covered topics like "SGLT2-1 & HFrEF" by Dr. Dayanand Naik, "Cardio-Renal Syndrome with Newer Therapeutic Approaches" by Dr. Raj Alappan, and "Transcutaneous Valve Replacement and AI Technology" by Dr. Ramdas G Pai from the University of California.





The post-lunch session featured a captivating exploration of "Comparison of USA and India Zoonotic Diseases" by Jois Krishnamurthy, followed by "Innovative AI Management of Diabetes Mellitus" by Prof. Bantwal Suresh Baliga. The day continued with sessions on "Advances and Future Trends in GI Endoscopy" by Dr. Shiran Shetty and "Added Value of AI in Myocardial SPECT and PET Perfusion Imaging" by Dr. Vani Vijaykumar. Dr. Karthik Udupa delivered an enlightening talk on "Principles of Immunotherapy and Its Application in Clinical Practice."





As the evening unfolded, attendees enjoyed cultural programs featuring a captivating Kavybhinaya performance by Manasi Sudhir and team, renowned for their contributions to the show "Kantara." The day concluded with a musical extravaganza by the talented Anirudh Shastry.





The AAPI Medical Symposium is poised for its grand finale on January 6, promising more enriching sessions, the release of a souvenir, networking opportunities, and cultural celebrations.