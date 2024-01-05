Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diesel Power Engine Market 2023-2027

The rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power is the key factor driving market growth.

The non-OECD countries, for example, China and India, are some of the key players that will make a significant contribution to the world diesel power engine market. In addition, as compared to the development of T and D networks worldwide energy production capacity grew at a more rapid rate.



The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the diesel power engine market: AB Volvo, AGCO Corp., Anglo Belgian Corp., Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., China FAW Group Co. Ltd., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., IHI Corp., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Volkswagen AG, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Diesel Power Engine Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 2.69% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend





The emergence of new diesel exhaust systems is a major trend in the market.

Manufacturers are required to produce environmentally friendly diesel power engines because of factors like growing concern about the environment by end users.

For instance, Bosch designed a new diesel-exhaust system that helps cut emissions far below legal limits.

Significant Challenge



Stringent emission regulations on diesel power engines are the significant challenges restricting market growth.

Refinery of diesel fuel from crude oil, which has an environmental impact, is responsible for several harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbons. A set of standards on the sulfur content permitted in diesel fuel and emissions from diesel power engines has been laid down by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The automotive segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Factors such as diesel fuel being less expensive than petrol and having superior fuel efficiency, as well as operational advantages, are considerably fueling the increasing adoption of diesel engine cars. Furthermore, the rise in industrialization and urbanization contributes significantly to the need for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments



