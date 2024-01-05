(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York (VRMNY ), the largest retina vitreous center in the New York Metropolitan area, has announced that its esteemed ophthalmologist K. Bailey Freund, MD will serve as the Program Director of the 48th Annual Atlantic Coast Retina Club (ACRC) & 24th Macula Conference (Macula 2024).

The ACRC was originally co-founded by Lawrence Yannuzzi, MD, co-founder of VRMNY, as a one-day Friday conference open to all retinal specialists. Twenty-three years after the first ACRC meeting, Dr. Yannuzzi created a Saturday program and Macula 2000 was born.

The Conference will take place from January 4th through the 6th at the New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 5th Avenue in New York City.

Expected to attract between 400-500 retina specialists from around the world, the meetings' participants will learn about new therapies, recent clinical trial results, artificial intelligence, and the latest retinal imaging technologies. The goal of the conference is to help clinicians better manage their patients with macular and retinal disorders and achieve better patient outcomes in their practices.

"Our meeting this year promises to provide new insight into current critical issues which are inherent in retinal diseases and their treatments," said K. Bailey Freund, MD. Among the topics discuss will be recent findings from ongoing pharmacologic and gene therapy trials, advances in retinal imaging, retinal applications for artificial intelligence, and surgical management of retinal diseases.

Dr. Freund specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and care of patients with all retinal disorders. In addition to his work with VRMNY, Dr. Freund is a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at The NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He is an attending surgeon at Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital and New York Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Freund is also a member of the Retina Society, Macula Society, and the American Society of Retina Specialists, and a founding member and trustee of the International Retinal Imaging Society (IntRIS).

Dr. Yannuzzi is a co-founder of VRMNY, as well the Director of the LuEsther T. Mertz Retinal Research Center of the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital. He is also founder and president of The Macula Foundation, Inc., which has distributed several million dollars to eye research.

More information on the 48th Annual Atlantic Coast Retina Club (ACRC) & 24th Macula Conference (Macula 2024) can be found at:

About Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York

The group of ophthalmologists at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York are internationally known leaders in diagnosing and treating retinal diseases, known as the top New York experts and among the best-rated retina specialists in NYC. In our private practice, physicians prioritize high-quality, individualized eye care while utilizing cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. VRMNY doctors are proud to be on Newsweek's list of 350 best ophthalmologists and optometrists in the USA. For more information:

About the Annual Atlantic Coast Retina Club (ACRC)

The ACRC's began in the early 1970s as a biannual meeting named the "The New York Fluorescein Club" founded by three pre-eminent local retina specialists, which later expanded with the founding of the ACRC, a one-day Friday conference open to all retinal specialists. Twenty-three years after the first ACRC meeting, Dr. Yannuzzi created a Saturday program and Macula 2000 was born. This year continues the long-respected traditions of the ACRC and Macula Meetings.

SOURCE Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York