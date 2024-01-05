Sudan Recalls Ambassador From Kenya In Protest Against Receiving Paramilitary Forces Leader

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KHARTOUM, Jan 5 (NNN-SUNA) – Sudan yesterday, recalled its ambassador to Kenya, in protest against the official reception for Commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

“Sudan has recalled its ambassador to Nairobi for consultations, in protest against the official reception, organised by the Kenyan government, for the commander of the rebel militia, when he visited Kenya Yesterday (Wednesday),” Sudan's acting Foreign Minister, Ali Al-Sadiq was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Nairobi has forgotten the terrible violations committed by the rebel forces, and the destruction they caused to the country's infrastructure, capabilities, and citizens' property,” Al-Sadiq said.

The Sudanese top diplomat also accused Kenya of supporting and hosting the rebel leaders and supporters,“in addition to conspiring with hostile regional powers against Sudan.”

On Wednesday, Kenyan President, William Ruto received Dagalo in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, as part of Dagalo's external tour, which included Uganda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF since Apr 15. More than 12,000 people have been killed in the fighting, according to a statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in early Dec.– NNN-SUNA

