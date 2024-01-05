Bazm-E-Urdu Qatar Holds Ghalib Seminar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar (BUQ) organised a seminar dedicated to the legendry classical Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib along with a poetry symposium.

The event was attended by many poetry and art enthusiasts. BUQ's general secretary and poet, Iftekhar Raghib, presided over the programme.

A scientist and expert in public health microbiology at the University of Hyderabad, Professor Dr. Niyaz Ahmed, who came from India, and Bazm's patron and chairperson of Pakistan Cultural Forum Qatar, Dr. Khalil Shibli, who is senior consultant and training director at HMC, attended the event.

Adding to the distinguished guest list was Toronto-based Abid Raza Naqvi, a literary enthusiast and retired judge from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, who served as the guest of honour.

Mohammed Rafiq Shad Akolvi, Bazm's President, initiated the proceedings by inviting the distinguished guests onto the stage, commencing with reciting the Holy Quran. Dr. Khalil Shibli, who is also a short-story writer, opened the first segment of Ghalib's seminar of the programme with his distinctive literary finesse.