ISIS Claims Responsibility For Explosions In Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The terrorist
organization ISIS has claimed responsibility for explosions in the
Iranian city of Kerman, Trend reports.
The terrorist organization announced this in its Telegram
channel.
Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman province on January 3
during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of
Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The explosions resulted in the
loss of 84 lives.
Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq
in 2020.
