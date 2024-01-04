ISIS Claims Responsibility For Explosions In Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility for explosions in the Iranian city of Kerman, Trend reports.

The terrorist organization announced this in its Telegram channel.

Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman province on January 3 during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The explosions resulted in the loss of 84 lives.

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.