               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Explosions In Iran


1/4/2024 3:10:04 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility for explosions in the Iranian city of Kerman, Trend reports.

The terrorist organization announced this in its Telegram channel.

Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman province on January 3 during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The explosions resulted in the loss of 84 lives.

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.

MENAFN04012024000187011040ID1107686234

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search