Etnyre International Joins PAVE/X For Their Inaugural Show In San Antonio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Etnyre International, a leading asphalt equipment manufacturer, will exhibit at the inaugural PAVE/X Pavement Experience 2024, demoing their asphalt equipment.

OREGON, IL, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world of asphalt paving is about to get much bigger! Etnyre International is excited to participate in the latest tradeshow and conference for asphalt contractors and equipment manufacturers: PAVE/X Pavement Experience. PAVE/X will put on their inaugural show from January 30 – February 1, 2024, at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Etnyre International can be found at Booth 318.After years of earning industry trust, Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction Magazine and its parent company, AC Business Media, are launching PAVE/X Pavement Experience. This immersive event is for contractors and business owners, helping to move their businesses forward. The show will feature live equipment demonstrations, in-depth educational programs, and deeper connection opportunities for professionals in the asphalt and paving industries."Like everything else we do, our AC Business Media team wouldn't take on a launch like PAVE/X Pavement Experience unless we could do it better, bigger and bolder than anyone else. Along with industry leaders like Etnyre, we're looking forward to hitting the pavement with you in 2024," says Amy Schwandt, PAVE/X founder and AC Business Media chief revenue officer.Those attending PAVE/X will find Etnyre International at Booth 318, where they plan to show off their equipment and answer contractors' most pressing asphalt machinery questions. Etnyre will feature a live demo of their asphalt distributors and their new attachment, the Scrub Seal Broom Box, an effective piece of equipment for proper asphalt sealing."When we heard about PAVE/X, we had to be a part of it! We couldn't pass up the chance to exhibit our equipment at such a new, innovative convention," says Brian Horner, Director of Sales at Etnyre International. "We've been preparing for PAVE/X for months and will have some incredible machinery to show off when we get there! Our team couldn't be more excited for the opportunity."Prospects and customers of Etnyre International are eligible for discounted registration by contacting a sales representative. Additional information on the PAVE/X Show can be found at .Etnyre International proudly manufactures a wide range of equipment serving the asphalt road construction industry, from asphalt distributors to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers. Since 1898, Etnyre has continually set the standard for performance and reliability, paving the way for customer success throughout the asphalt industry. You can contact Etnyre International by calling 815-732-2116. Etnyre International is headquartered at 1333 Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL 61061.

