ACC Sets Up A Flour Mill In Maharashtra's Yavatmal District

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 4th January 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, continues to exemplify its commitment to community well-being. In a demonstration of its values, ACC has successfully enhanced the economic prosperity of over 300 residents in a small village in Maharashtra by establishing an exclusive flour mill for the local community.



Until recently, members of the 80-odd households in Chincholi village located in Wani taluka of Yavatmal district were forced to travel more than 15-kms, had to navigate challenging terrains to accomplish a simple task of grinding everyday cereals into flour for daily use. What might seem to be a simple task for us in the city, was a huge challenge for villagers.



This initiative reaffirms ACC's belief that no endeavor is too modest when it comes to improving the lives and livelihoods of its stakeholders.



In December 2020, ACC started working closely with Jivandhara Self Help Group (SHG) under the Integrated Chanda Area Development Program (ICADP) to set up a brand new flour mill in Chincholi village that today not only provides easy access to a grinding machine, but has also created a new stream of livelihood for members of the local self-help group. The flour mill grinds locally grown cereals like Wheat, Bazra, Jawari and Toor for as till as Rs. 4 per kg with a capacity to handle 250 kgs every day. Furthermore, this intervention is also generating a monthly income of Rs 12,000 for the members of the local SHG.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, "This initiative underscores our belief that every positive step, no matter how seemingly small, contributes to the greater good. By addressing the basic needs of the Chincholi community, we are not just providing a service but promoting sustainable change and creating opportunities for economic well-being. This aligns with our broader vision of promoting self-reliance, community empowerment, and a more resilient and prosperous future for all."



The flour mill has also won the hearts of the 300-odd residents in Chincholi village, who are now able to direct their energies and scarce resources to more productive use by saving on travel and more expensive grinding services in the main market situation some 15 km away.



ACC and the Adani Foundation are involved in specific initiatives addressing various themes like social inclusion, community development, and the empowerment of rural communities. Their dedication extends to supporting and uplifting rural communities, contributing to positive change and sustainable development across these crucial areas.





ACC Limited is a part of Adani Cement and one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. It is a member of the Adani Group - the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. ACC has 17 cement manufacturing sites, over 83 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre, the quality of ACC's products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC has been recognised amongst India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report 2023 and among 'Iconic Brands of India' by The Economic Times. ACC is counted among the country's 'Most Sustainable Companies' and is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, ACC is the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets.

