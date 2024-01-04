               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Prabal Revolvers To Be Sold By Private Arms Dealers In Kanpur


1/4/2024 4:15:23 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur (UP), Jan 4 (IANS) Residents of Kanpur can now purchase Prabal revolvers from authorised private arms dealers of the Small Arms Factory (SAF) here.

The SAF, a premier weapons production unit of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, has granted authorisation for private arms dealers to sell Prabal revolvers from their counters.

Launched on August 18, 2023, the new 0.32 side swing lightweight revolver is designed and manufactured by the Small Arms Factory of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited.

The standout feature of Prabal is the side swing cylinder. This innovation provides a firepower of up to 50 metres, more than double that of other revolvers in the market.

