Rado Is Preserving The Essence Of Luxury, Craftsmanship, And Design, Says Adrian Bosshard

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 3:23 PM

Luxury watch enthusiasts and connoisseurs around the world have a new masterpiece to behold - the Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton. The world of luxury watches has witnessed a groundbreaking event with the launch of the Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton, a masterpiece that marries timeless design with cutting-edge technology.

In an exclusive interview with Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, let's explore the driving force behind this latest skeletonised edition and explore the brand's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the overall luxury experience. The interview highlights an intimate look into the decision-making process, technological innovations, sustainability initiatives, and the overall vision that sets Rado apart in the world of haute horlogerie.

Speaking on the decision to launch Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton in Dubai, Bosshard says: "The ambition of Rado is permanently to make innovations and to bring additional values and additional advantages for the end consumer. The DiaStar is a successful product globally. Therefore, we decided, a couple of years ago, during the anniversary year 2022, to make a new execution of the DiaStar with new material. CeramosTM, which is a much more noble high-end material, also in execution, adapted in terms of size and proportions."

Bosshard sets the stage by underlining Rado's perpetual commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction. The decision to launch the Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton was born out of the desire to elevate an already iconic timepiece. Following the success of the 60th Anniversary Edition, Rado embraced new materials, shifting from hard metal to the exquisite elegance of ceramics. This change in material, combined with a redesigned size and proportions, laid the foundation for the DiaStar Original Skeleton, a watch that not only embodies precision and reliability but also serves as a testament to Rado's mastery of movement development.

Abraham Koshy, COO of Rivoli Group and Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado

Highlighting the technological innovation and distinctiveness, Bosshard adds: "The DiaStar Original stands out primarily due to its distinctive design. Even without the logo, anyone with a basic understanding of Rado can easily recognise it as a unique and unmistakable timepiece."

Bosshard emphasises the distinctive nature of the DiaStar Original, highlighting its unique design as a hallmark of Rado's identity. Beyond design, he delves into the technological innovations that set the DiaStar Original Skeleton apart.

"The use of a shaped sapphire crystal, fully scratch-resistant, and a case crafted from ceramos not only enhances durability but also showcases Rado's commitment to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking. Bosshard paints a picture of a watch that is not just a timekeeping device but a piece of art, with a design so unique that it stands out even without the brand logo."

In furthering Rado's legacy, Bosshard underscores the significance of preserving the brand's roots and identity. "It's important that you keep the roots and the DNA of the brand. The DiaStar is an iconic timepiece, not only for Rado but the whole watch industry. We have kept the design codes and the DNA of the brand but translated it into a top modern product in 2023."

Preserving legacy while embracing modernity is a delicate balance, and Rado achieves this seamlessly with the DiaStar Original Skeleton. Bosshard elucidates how the new editions contribute to Rado's legacy by retaining the iconic design codes and DNA.

"The DiaStar Original Skeleton represents the evolution of a timeless classic, ensuring that Rado remains at the forefront of the watch industry while staying true to its roots. Bosshard's words echo a commitment to heritage and a vision for the future that blends tradition with contemporary excellence."

The collection reflects a diverse array of Rado timepieces, each chosen based on the occasion and mood. This insight into Bosshard's personal preferences sheds light on the versatility of Rado watches, catering to various aspects of one's lifestyle, be it a sporty outing or a night at the theatre. The challenge of selecting the right watch for the day mirrors the diverse choices Rado offers to its discerning clientele.

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado

"My choice varies with my mood. For sports, I like the Captain Cook, while for the theatre, I opt for the DiaStar. The selection revolves around the lifestyle and ambience of the moment."

Sustainability Initiatives

In a world increasingly concerned with sustainability, Rado stands as a pioneer. Bosshard sheds light on Rado's sustained commitment to environmentally conscious practices in production. The emphasis on sustainable heating, production resources, and transportation aligns with the brand's long-standing philosophy. Bosshard also draws attention to the inherent sustainability of Rado watches, positioned as lifetime investments. The concept of a watch enduring for generations echoes the brand's commitment to creating products with enduring value.

"We have, for decades, put a very high focus on sustainable production in terms of heating, production resources, and everything. Also, transportation fees and ways. What is more sustainable than when you buy a watch for your life, which will not remain just three years on your wrist, which will remain in your possession for the whole life and even for the next generation."

Enhancing the Luxury Experience

Luxury, for Rado, extends beyond the product itself. Bosshard elaborates on the importance of the overall customer experience, which involves presenting premium products in an elegant retail environment. Rado's stores are designed to exude a sense of luxury, and the knowledgeable and passionate staff play a crucial role in enhancing the customer's journey. The synergy between a premium product, a refined presentation, and a dedicated team creates an unparalleled luxury experience for Rado customers.

"The customer experience is when you have the right products in a premium location and after also presented from really competent, motivated, and passionate people in the stores."

Bosshard concludes the feature by highlighting key takeaways from the Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton launch event. "The DiaStar Skeleton elevates an iconic design to the next level, presenting a timeless and sophisticated product. The genuine satisfaction experienced by customers translates into positive word-of-mouth, fostering brand loyalty and driving future sales. The concept of customers sharing their joy by gifting Rado watches underscores the emotional connection people have with the brand."

Lastly, Bosshard addresses the intersection of traditional luxury and modern technology. He emphasises Rado's commitment to creating statements and pieces of art rather than integrating small computers into their watches. Bosshard's vision is clear: While acknowledging the importance of functions, the focus remains on preserving the essence of luxury, craftsmanship, and design.

"When I need a gadget, I have my mobile or my computer, and my aim is not to put a small computer on the wrist. I would like to create statements and a piece of art in terms of design, in terms of material, and in terms of movements."

The launch of the Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton is not just a new addition to the brand's collection; it's a statement of Rado's unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the artistry of watchmaking. Bosshard's insights provide a rare glimpse into the intricate decision-making processes, the brand's legacy, and the vision that propels Rado into the future. As the world of luxury watches evolves, Rado remains at the forefront, carving a path that seamlessly blends heritage with modernity. The Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton, with its timeless elegance and technological prowess, is a tribute to Rado's mastery and enduring legacy in the world of horology.

Rado is exclusively available at Rivoli and Hour Choice outlets across the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.