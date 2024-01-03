Kunduz's Haji Agha Mir Earns Praises For His Dispute Resolution Efforts

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): A tribal elder in northern Kunduz province has been engaged in disputes resolution efforts at his personal cost and helped address tens of small and complicated local disputes in the past two years.

Haji Agha Mir Nasir, 40, hails from the Charkh Ab locality of Kunduz City, the provincial capital. He represents the Nasari tribes in the province from the past several years.

During an exclusive interview he told Pajhwok Afghan News that in the past two years he addressed nearly 200 small and big local disputes at his personal cost.

These included 50 murders, some legal and the remaining criminal disputes. As a result of his efforts and cooperation from local elders and government these disputes had been resolved, he added.

He said:“Lately, I became interested and compassionate and I decided to establish peace and brotherhood among the people, to serve the people and solve their problems. There have been many revolutions in Afghanistan, but there are problems of their own in every village and town.”

Haji Agha Mir said since he started dispute resolution he never asked the disputed parties or any other source for payment rather he paid for the expenses of Jirgas conventions and other activities required for this purpose from his personal pocket.

He said:“We resolved a conflict in one case in which 10 murders had occurred, after 36 years, we reconciled these two families and they embraced each other, this is the greatest honor for me.”

Meanwhile, some civil society activists in Kunduz hailed Haji Agha Mir's dispute resolution efforts and said lately he resolved many public disputes and reconciled conflicting parties.

Beryani Hamnawa, the resident of Kunduz referring to Haji Agha's personality, said:“We admire Haji Agha's reconciliation efforts, he is a tribal elder and working in dispute resolutions for years.”

Ziauddin Zyarmal, another civil society activist, said:“Haji Agha Mir is an influential personality in dispute resolutions between tribes and families, Jirgas have played positive role in disputes resolutions in Afghanistan, we want other elders and influential people to play similar role.”

Local officials also hailed Haji Agha's role in dispute resolutions.

Hameedullah Ahmadi, an official of the Borders and Triabl Affairs Department, said:“Haji Agha Mir Nasari, head of the Nasari Council strive hard, we in line with the government policies support councils, there are 22 councils in Kunduz and we strived to convert them into one council.”

nh

