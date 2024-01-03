Charnita's World, Produced By Melody Shari, Unveiled A Sneak Peek Of Official Trailer On New Year's Eve

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coming soon to NubianTV, Charnita & Jason encourage audiences to become all that they can be!

Charnita Horton, successful entrepreneur and mother of three, makes her reality show debut this month!

After years of strategic risk taking, Charnita is ready to share what makes her empire successful!

Empire of Ambition: Trailblazing Black Female Entrepreneur and Mother of Three Takes Center Stage on Nubian Television's Newest Must-Watch Series

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated reality show "Charnita's World" has finally given viewers a taste of what's to come with the release of its official trailer on New Year's Eve. The sneak peek of the first season of this captivating television series is now available for viewing on . Charnita's World is executive produced by Melody Shari (seen on OWN's Love and Marriage Huntsville) and Dawn Michelle's Tilted Crowns Productions; Arthur Bonner's Union Development Company; and the stars of the show: Charnita and Jason Horton!"Charnita's World" promises to be a groundbreaking show that will captivate audiences with its raw, unscripted portrayal of an amazing million-dollar family. The show will showcase black excellence, self-discovery, and the challenges and triumphs of a family living in the spotlight.The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of the family, led by matriarch Charnita, as they navigate their personal and professional lives. From upscale events to intimate family moments, viewers will get an inside look at the ups and downs of this dynamic family. The show also promises to tackle important issues and shed light on the realities of being a successful black family in today's society.Executive producer Melody Shari expressed excitement for the upcoming show, sharing via Instagram that she is "excited to bring Charnita's World to your TV screens. Millionaire family who started from the bottom, managing employees, raising a family, and giving to the community while still trying to hold it all together. Be prepared to laugh, cry, and of course, take away some nuggets too!"The Nubian Television Network is a multimedia 24-hour broadcast network dedicated to delivering high-quality, engaging content to audiences worldwide. With a strong commitment to producing innovative programming, Nubian Television continues to captivate viewers with its diverse range of shows that reflect the realities of modern life for the affluent African-American demographic.The majority of Nubian's programming is upscale lifestyle programming in the areas of fashion, automobile travel, health/fitness, and business. Nubian sets itself apart from other African-American television networks by targeting a specific African-American demographic that is college-educated, middle to high-income, politically savvy, style-conscious, and socially aware."Charnita's World" is set to premiere in the coming months and is already generating buzz and excitement among viewers. With its promise of authenticity and relatability, this show is sure to be a hit. Don't miss out on the sneak peek of the official trailer, now available on . Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to enter "Charnita's World" this season!

Yvonne Forbes

Labelleladiva Enterprises LLC

+1 856-403-9020

email us here

Charnita's World Season Preview