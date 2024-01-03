Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With The President Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

President Tshisekedi extended the Democratic Republic of the Congo's deep appreciation for its historical and close relations with Egypt. He also expressed gratitude for the logistical support Egypt provided to conduct the electoral process in Congo, confirming that this demonstrates Egypt's consistent role in support of its African brothers.

President El-Sisi congratulated the Congolese President on his re-election for a new presidential term. He emphasized Egypt's committed to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries on various issues and in areas of mutual interest, in a manner that serves the interests of the two peoples and the African continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.