(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, the Kommersant newspaper has reported that Western sanctions imposed on Russia have had no discernible impact on the safety of civil aviation in the country.



Citing data from the Federal Air Transport Agency spanning the past five years, the report suggests that there are no significant negative trends in the number of incidents annually registered in Russian civil aviation.



The Federal Air Transport Agency, responsible for monitoring air safety, has noted that despite the imposition of Western sanctions, the overall number of incidents involving Russian civil aviation aircraft remains steady at around 800 per year. The data further reveals that incidents related to technical and power failures amounted to 485 in the years 2019–2022.



Providing a breakdown for the first 11 months of the current year, the regulator disclosed that 670 aircraft incidents were recorded in commercial aviation, with 400 of them associated with equipment failures. The agency asserts that this figure is directly tied to the number of completed flights, which is anticipated to decline in 2022 and 2023 compared to the preceding year.



The statistics compiled by the agency encompass data from commercial transportation, including 116 airlines holding an air operator’s certificate. Notably, the country's five largest airlines, including Aeroflot group, S7, and Ural Airlines, account for approximately 65% of passenger traffic. Moreover, foreign-made aircraft reportedly contribute to about 95% of the passenger turnover.



Examining the incidents recorded by the agency over the years, it is revealed that in 2019, six incidents were registered, including two related to equipment failures. In the subsequent years of 2020-2021, civil aviation witnessed 23 incidents, with seven attributed to equipment failures. In 2022, there were 15 incidents, with only one related to equipment failure. For the first 11 months of the current year, eight incidents occurred, and only one was linked to equipment failure.



The air safety watchdog emphasized that the most common factor leading to engine failures is the violation of engine airworthiness maintenance or flight operation rules. As this information comes to light, questions arise about the broader implications of Western sanctions on the Russian aviation industry and the efficacy of the country's safety measures in the face of external pressures.



