SoftwareOne acquires Novis Euforia, a Spanish SAP and cloud services provider

Stans, Switzerland I 3 January 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced that it has acquired Novis Euforia, a SAP and cloud services company specialised in migrating and converting SAP environments to SAP S/4HANA and the cloud. The acquisition further expands SoftwareOne's SAP practice, adding a team with deep technical expertise, as well as strong go-to-market and delivery capabilities to serve clients in Europe. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Novis Euforia specialises in the provision of SAP technology services, helping clients with their cloud transformation journeys. The company's unique approach offers clients transitioning to SAP S/4HANA a high degree of automation, simplifying and reorganising the landscape at the platform, operation, application and data level. As a partner of SNP, a leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes, Novis Euforia won the SNP Partner of the Year award in Spain in 2022, recognising its capabilities in utilising SNP data and transformation tools to automate mergers, carve-outs and SAP S/4HANA conversion projects.

Bernd Schlotter, President of SoftwareOne Software & Cloud , said"We have been impressed by Novis Euforia's growth trajectory, differentiated offering and demonstrated client success, and we are thrilled to welcome the team to SoftwareOne. As an established player in the market, the company is an excellent fit with our strategy as we expand in the fast-growing ~US$3bn addressable market for SAP services [1] by driving value for our clients through reduced time, risk and cost." "Over the last five years, we have helped numerous clients to find their path to SAP S/4HANA and the cloud," said Javier Porro, CEO and Co-founder of Novis Euforia. "We have a joint vision, passion and expertise to drive innovation in SAP S/4HANA conversions and delivery across Europe. Leveraging our combined capabilities, we can better serve even more clients with a broader portfolio of solutions." Upon completion of the transaction, Novis Euforia's 35 professionals and leadership team will join SoftwareOne's SAP practice. As a pioneer specialising in bringing critical SAP workloads to the cloud, SoftwareOne provides SAP S/4HANA advisory, conversion, implementation, and managed services across 30 countries. With 500+ SAP and cloud certified consultants, SoftwareOne has 15+ years of experience from 600+ prior customer engagements. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and an Azure Expert MSP holding the Microsoft SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialisation, an AWS SAP Competency Partner, as well as an SAP Service, Sell and Build Partner, with authorisations reflecting its expertise with RISE with SAP, SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). No financial details or transaction terms have been disclosed.

