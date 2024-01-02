'Beverly Hills' actor Ian Ziering faces mini-bike gang in disturbing New Year's Eve incident

(MENAFN) Ian Ziering, known for his role as Steve Sanders in the 1990s series "Beverly Hills, 90210," disclosed that he encountered an "alarming incident" on New Year's Eve involving a mini-bike gang. This led to what he described as an "unsettling confrontation" and ultimately escalated into a physical altercation.



In a Monday night Instagram post, the actor revealed that he was caught in traffic when a member of the mini-bike group "approached aggressively."



"In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself," he declared.



Video circulating on social media depicts the actor engaged in a physical altercation in downtown Los Angeles with a group of individuals wearing helmets and riding small motorcycles.



Ziering mentioned that both he and his daughter, who was with him in the car during the incident, remained unharmed, "but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."



Ziering emphasized that the incident highlights the need for society to "address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone."

