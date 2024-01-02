Deadline For Filing Necessary Documents To Register As Presidential Candidate Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev
The deadline for submitting election documents to the Central
Election Commission (CEC) for registration as a presidential
candidate ends next week, Azernews reportsş
The period for submitting election documents will last until
18:00 on January 8 .
At the moment, 17 people have been nominated for the post of
president.
Recall that on December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev for the post of president from the ruling party "Yeni
Azerbaijan". Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the post of president was
registered at the CEC session held on December 30.
Earlier, on December 21, the CEC session approved the
candidacies of Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, self-nominated candidate
from the Great Creation Party Fazil Mustafa, Elshad Musayev,
presidential candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party Gudrat
Hasanguliyev, presidential candidate from the All Azerbaijan
People's Front Party Razi Nurullayev.
At the CEC session held on December 26, the issue of approval of
self-nominated candidates Sarvan Kerimov, Matlab Mutallimli,
Abutalib Samadov, Fikret Yusifov, Yusif Bagirzade, Arzuman
Abdulkerimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamgusein Alibeyli was raised. On
December 30, candidate Safarov confirmed his candidacy.
Last December 31, Avaz Temirkhan, whose candidacy was
self-nominated, was confirmed at the CEC session.
Recall that the submission of election documents to the CEC
required for registration of a presidential candidate began on
December 19, 2023.
It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections
will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
