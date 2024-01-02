Deadline For Filing Necessary Documents To Register As Presidential Candidate Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The deadline for submitting election documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for registration as a presidential candidate ends next week, Azernews reportsş

The period for submitting election documents will last until 18:00 on January 8 .

At the moment, 17 people have been nominated for the post of president.

Recall that on December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev for the post of president from the ruling party "Yeni Azerbaijan". Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the post of president was registered at the CEC session held on December 30.

Earlier, on December 21, the CEC session approved the candidacies of Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, self-nominated candidate from the Great Creation Party Fazil Mustafa, Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev, presidential candidate from the All Azerbaijan People's Front Party Razi Nurullayev.

At the CEC session held on December 26, the issue of approval of self-nominated candidates Sarvan Kerimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samadov, Fikret Yusifov, Yusif Bagirzade, Arzuman Abdulkerimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamgusein Alibeyli was raised. On December 30, candidate Safarov confirmed his candidacy.

Last December 31, Avaz Temirkhan, whose candidacy was self-nominated, was confirmed at the CEC session.

Recall that the submission of election documents to the CEC required for registration of a presidential candidate began on December 19, 2023.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.