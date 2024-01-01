BAHA UAV Enters Inventory Of Turkish Armed Forces

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The BAHA, an autonomous sub-cloud unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)
developed by Turkish defense company HAVELSAN, entered the
inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces on Sunday, according to
Anadolu Agency.
HAVELSAN, a software and systems company in the defense sector,
has been developing unmanned land, air and sea vehicles within the
scope of its "digital unity" concept, introducing unmanned systems
such as the BARKAN unmanned ground combat vehicle and the BAHA
unmanned aerial vehicle in the same year to address future
operational needs domestically and internationally.
The BAHA, which has been developed to meet the needs of modern
armies, was put into service after the completion of tests.
It is an independent sub-cloud UAV equipped with vertical
take-off and landing capabilities, complete autonomy in mission
execution, a modular structure facilitating the integration of
diverse payloads, and numerous other advanced functionalities.
The BAHA serves as a vertically capable fixed-wing sub-cloud
autonomous aircraft. It utilizes a petrol engine for horizontal
cruising and employs electric motors for vertical takeoff and
landing.
With the ability to execute missions at altitudes of up to
15,000 feet, the BAHA boasts a maximum flight duration of six hours
with the petrol engine (two hours using an electric motor) and
covers a range of up to 80 kilometers (49.7 miles).
In addition, it features a 5-kilogram (11-pound) payload
capacity and a 3.7-meter (12-foot) wingspan. The system, designed
for quick installation by two individuals and operation by a single
person, can be mission-ready within minutes.
Tested in various regions, challenging climates, and operational
conditions, the system has been improved based on feedback from
security forces.
The BAHA can be used in various tasks such as tracking,
detection, area protection, intelligence, electronic warfare,
coastal and border security, energy transmission and oil-gas
pipeline inspection, combating smuggling and terrorism, public
order, narcotic plant detection, settlement thermal measurement,
forest fire management, post-disaster assessment, bilge and
environmental pollution detection, agricultural applications, and
cartography.
Contributing to search and rescue efforts after earthquakes
The BAHA was utilized in search and rescue activities carried
out after the February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras
province, providing image support to teams.
With its ability to perform sub-cloud flights, meeting the need
for images in moments when obtaining images with UAVs was difficult
due to adverse weather conditions, the BAHA contributed to
obtaining initial information about inaccessible settlements.
HAVELSAN, achieving export successes in Africa and Central Asia
with the BAHA this year, also made it available for use by security
forces domestically after successful tests.
