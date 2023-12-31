More Than 300 Beggars From Kashi And Prayagraj Donate Over Rs 4 Lakh For Ayodhya's Ram Mandir: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ayodhya is preparing for the inauguration of the grand Ram Temple.

The global community of devotees has generously contributed to the fund for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Beggars from Kashi and Prayagraj are among those who have contributed Rs 4 lakh towards the building of the shrine. A large family of beggars donated a substantial amount of Rs 4.5 lakh reportedly.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh launched a fund drive for the Shri Ram Mandir Tirth Trust, in which over 300 beggars from Prayagraj and Kashi took part.

As a token of appreciation, they will be invited to take part in the upcoming consecration ceremony of Ramlala.

Ram Mandir Trust has also accepted donations from Non-resident Indians (NRIs) in its New Delhi bank account. A devotee from the UAE donated Rs 11,000, and another from Australia gave Rs 21,000. The general secretary of the Trust, Champat Rai, has confirmed that the Trust holds Rs 3500 crore in its three bank accounts in Ayodhya.



The budget for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the year 2024 is set at Rs 18,000 crore, and the construction project is undertaken by L&T at no cost.

According to the timeline, the Ram Mandir is projected to be completed by January 24, 2024, with the inauguration to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi laid the temple's foundation stone on August 5, 2020. The idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the temple on January 22, 2024.

The excitement is high as the date for the temple's inauguration nears. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to avoid rushing to Ayodhya on January 22, and light diyas (oil lamps) at home instead.

