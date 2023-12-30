Scientists Discover New Way To Identify Habitable Planets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An international team of researchers from the University of
Birmingham (UK) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA)
has developed a new way to detect habitable planets based on
measuring the level of CO2 (carbon dioxide) in their atmosphere, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Outlets.
Scientists explained that habitability, a theoretical
astronomical concept, means that a celestial body can receive and
hold water on its surface. Planets located too close to the stars
and too far from them are outside the "habitable zone".
Researchers have identified a new "sign of habitability" by
which it is possible to determine whether the planet has water in a
liquid state. Before that, scientists estimated the potential
habitability of the planet by the reflection of the star's light
from its surface. By measuring the level of CO2 (carbon dioxide) in
the atmosphere, it is possible to identify planets with oceans that
increase the likelihood of life on them.
Scientists suggest comparing the amount of carbon dioxide in the
candidates' atmosphere with their neighbors. A drop in CO2 levels
means that gas from the atmosphere is dissolved in the ocean or
absorbed by planetary-scale biomass.
