Indian Navy Unveils New Design Of Admirals' Epaulettes (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Navy on Friday unveiled the new design of Admirals' epaulettes. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Navy Day 2023 at Sindhudurg, the new design is drawn from the naval ensign and inspired by the 'Rajmudra' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Navy said that the adoption of the new design reaffirms the force's commitment to the two pillars of PanchPran -- 'Virasat Par Garv' (Pride for Tradition) and 'Ghulami ki Mansikta se Mukti' (freedom from colonial mindset).

The epaulette is a true reflection of our rich maritime heritage, the Navy said.

What the new epaulette features

Golden Navy Button: This reiterates the Navy's commitment to do away with the colonial mindset

Octagon: This represents the eight cardinal directions, indicative of an all-round long-term vision.

Sword: This emphasises the very essence of the Navy's Raison d'etre, viz. being the cutting edge of national power and winning wars through dominance, defeating adversaries and overcoming every challenge.

Telescope: This symbolises a long-term vision, foresight and a weather-eye in an ever-changing world.

During the Navy Day celebrations in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant change in the ranks of the Indian Navy, aligning them with Indian cultural values.

As part of the festivities, Prime Minister Modi observed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy, showcasing the participation of ships, aircraft, and submarines off the scenic Tarkarli beach.

Inspired by the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the Prime Minister emphasized that contemporary India is progressing by discarding a mentality of subjugation. Modi highlighted that the epaulettes worn by Naval officers will now reflect the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji, resembling the naval ensign unveiled the previous year.

Defence sources revealed that the alterations in naval ranks will primarily affect Personnel Below Officer Ranks (PBOR), while changes in epaulettes will specifically impact Admiral-level ranks, including Rear Admiral, Vice Admiral, and Admiral. It's important to note that these modifications do not extend to the epaulettes worn by sailors.

The existing sailor ranks in the Indian Navy encompass Seaman IInd class, Seaman Ist class, Leading Seaman, Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers, Master Chief Petty Officer IInd class, and Master Chief Petty Officer Ist class.