Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Not Together Anymore? Here' What The Actress Said

There has been speculation surrounding the relationship status of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, as recent developments on the dance reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" have fueled breakup rumors. Malaika, who serves as a judge alongside Farah Khan on the show, was questioned about her future wedding plans in a promotional video.



Farah Khan inquired, "2024 mei kya aap single parent cum actress se double parent cum actress banne wali hain? (Will you transition from being a single parent cum actress to a double parent cum actress in 2024?)" Malaika, seemingly perplexed by the question, responded with, "This means, ki mujhe kisiko gaud mei lena padega? Iska Matlab kya hai? (This means, do I have to adopt someone? What does that mean?)" Gauahar Khan intervened to clarify the query, stating, "Iska Matlab hai ki kya aapki shaadi hone wali hai? (This means, are you going to get married?)" Malaika expressed openness to marrying anyone who proposes, stating, "agar koi hai to 100% mai shaadi karungi (If there is someone, then 100%, I will get married)." When Farah assured her that there is no shortage of potential suitors, Malaika clarified, "Nhi, when I say 'koi hai' means agar koi puche shadi ke liye to mai shaadi kar lungi (No, when I say 'If there is someone,' it means if someone asks for marriage, I will do it)." Despite being asked if she would marry anyone who proposes, Malaika added, "Once bitten, twice very shy."

This interaction has sparked rumors suggesting a potential breakup with Arjun Kapoor. The couple had publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2019 and have been frequently seen together. Earlier this year, there were rumors of a split between Arjun and Malaika, with reports suggesting that Arjun was dating social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila. However, at that time, Kusha denied the rumors, while Arjun and Malaika confirmed that they were still together.

Arjun Kapoor had previously addressed the progression of his relationship with Malaika on "Koffee With Karan 8." During the show, he shared, "I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it."

