Gaza Deaths Surge As Israel Says War To Last 'Many More Months'

Palestinians are silhouetted against the setting sun as they stand on a hill on the Gaza-Egypt border in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, amid the ongoing Israeli war on the strip (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - The Hamas-run Gaza Strip's health ministry said on Wednesday the death toll from the Israeli war had surged above 21,000, about two thirds of them women and children.

Israel again pounded Gaza with air strikes and shelling after its armed forces chief warned the war raging with Hamas since the October 7 sudden attacks will last "many more months".

Explosion lit up the sky over the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, a focus of heavy urban combat since the Israeli forces said it had largely gained operational control over Gaza's north.

Heavy firefights however also raged again around Gaza City in the north, while an air strike wounded 11 near Rafah, a far-southern city crowded with internally displaced people, witnesses said.

Gaza's spiralling humanitarian crisis has amplified calls for an end to the hostilities.

Israeli embattled prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to keep up the campaign to destroy Hamas, an Islamist group blacklisted as a "terrorist" organisation by the United States and the European Union.

"This war's objectives are essential and not simple to achieve," armed forces chief Herzi Halevi said Tuesday. "Therefore, the war will continue for many more months."



The Israeli campaign has killed at least 21,110 people, according to the latest toll issued by Gaza's health ministry, which added that more than 55,000 people had been wounded.

Israel on Tuesday returned the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in Gaza, after checking there were no hostages among them, via the Red Cross, sources in the health ministry said.



An AFP photographer witnessed a digger lowering the human remains in blue body bags into a mass grave in Rafah.





'Beyond a catastrophe'







Gaza's 2.4 million people have suffered severe shortages of water, food, fuel and medicines, with only limited aid entering the territory.



An estimated 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, according to the UN.

The Gaza war“goes beyond a catastrophe and a genocide”, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas charged in an interview on Egyptian television.

The Palestinian Authority chief argued the war“is much uglier than what happened” during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's creation when 760,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes.

“Netanyahu's plan is to get rid of the Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority,” Abbas said.

The UN Security Council, in a resolution last week, called for the“safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale”.

The resolution, which did not call for an immediate end to the fighting, effectively leaves Israel with operational oversight of aid deliveries.

In Rafah, hundreds turned up at the Abdul Salam Yassin water company carrying baskets, pulling handcarts and even pushing a wheelchair stacked with bottles to queue for clean water.

“This was my father's cart,” said Rafah resident Amir Al Zahhar.“He was martyred during the war. He used it to transport and sell fish, and now we are using it to transport fresh water.”

Elsewhere in the city, people split logs and stacked kindling as the lack of fuel forced them to burn wood for cooking and to keep warm.

One woman who was washing her family's clothes by hand told AFP:“I've pleaded with people for water. I have absolutely nothing. I've borrowed everything, even the blankets, from others.”





Mideast tensions







US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met on Tuesday with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to discuss shifting“to a different phase” of the war, a White House official said.

It was also meant as a chance to speak on“the transition to a different phase of the war to maximise focus on high-value Hamas targets”, the official said.

Violence has also flared across the occupied West Bank, with more than 310 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops or settlers, according to the territory's health ministry.

An Israeli operation in a refugee camp in the north of the West Bank left six people dead early Wednesday, it said.

The war has reverberated across the Middle East, drawing in armed groups backed by Israel's arch foe Iran in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

An Israeli air strike on a Lebanon border town killed a Hizbollah fighter, the group said Wednesday, with state media reporting two of his relatives were also killed.



In Syria, an Israeli strike on Monday killed Iranian Gen. Razi Moussavi, a senior commander in the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran has vowed to avenge the death of Moussavi, whose body was due to be repatriated for burial after memorial prayers at the Shiite holy sites in Iraq on Wednesday.





