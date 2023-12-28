Dozens Killed, Including Two Journalists, In The Ongoing Israeli War Of Genocide In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

Dozens of Palestinians were killed, including two journalists, and many others were injured this morning in Israeli airstrikes on different areas in the Gaza Strip on the 83rd day of the aggression.

More than 30 people were killed in the bombing of a residential square in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip, targeting buildings belonging to Khair al-Din, al-Kurd, and al-Qadi families.

Journalist Mohammad Khair al-Din and cameraman Ahmad Maher Khair al-Din were killed in the Israeli bombing that targeted their family homes in the Beit Lahia project.

The Red Crescent Society said that 10 people were also killed and 12 others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house near the Society's Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

A medical source reported that 17 people were killed as a result of Israeli strikes that targeted homes in the central Gaza Strip since last night.

Israeli warplanes also bombed two homes belonging to al-Manaameh and Eid families, and homes in the vicinity of the UNRWA clinic, east of al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, which led to the death and injury of many people.

The ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza caused the death of 21,110 people, mainly women and children, and the injury of 55,243 others, while thousands remain missing.