Helix to Orion: 7 nebulas and one interesting fact on each

Explore the cosmos with intrigue! From the iconic Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula to the pulsar-powered Crab Nebula, each celestial marvel tells a unique cosmic tale.

The Eagle Nebula is famous for its "Pillars of Creation," which are towering columns of gas and dust where new stars are forming

The Orion Nebula is one of the brightest nebulae visible to the naked eye and is located in the sword of the Orion constellation. It is a stellar nursery

Remnant of a supernova observed by Chinese astronomers in 1054 AD. At the heart of the nebula is a pulsar, a rapidly rotating neutron star that emits beams of radiation

The Helix Nebula is referred to as the Eye of God due to its appearance resembling a cosmic eye. It is a planetary nebula, representing the final stages of a Sun-like star's life

The Veil Nebula is a large supernova remnant located in the constellation Cygnus. It is the result of a massive star that exploded

The Lagoon Nebula is home to a vibrant star-forming region and an open star cluster. It is located in the Sagittarius constellation and is a prominent feature in summer skies

The Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula formed by the expanding outer layers of a dying star. What makes it fascinating is its nearly perfect circular appearance