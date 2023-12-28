Humeniuk: Russians Constantly Maneuvering, Redeploying Forces From South To East

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to constant maneuvers, the Russians are forced to turn to additional resources, which they are trying to pull up from the Crimean peninsula.

This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the 'United News telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy keeps tens of thousands of personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment in the south of Ukraine. We see constant maneuvers. This number fluctuates quite significantly due to developments along the entire front line. From time to time, the Russians need to pull up forces to the south from the east," said Humeniuk.

Battle of Avdiivka: Ukrainian forces on defensive, repelling enemy attacks

According to her, constant maneuvers force the enemy to turn to additional resources, which it is trying to pull up from the Crimean peninsula.

As reported, the Russian Federation has concentrated more than 400,000 of its military and a large number of weapons on the territory of Ukraine.