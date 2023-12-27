Vijayakanth Passed Away: 5 Best Movies Of ‘Captain’ Fans Should Not Miss

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) DMDK founder Captain Vijaykanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on December 28. He was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. The actor-turned-politician had played the role of a police officer in more than 20 films throughout his acting career before he entered politics.

Who was Vijayakanth?

Vijayakanth, the acclaimed Tamil actor known as the industry's captain, has made an indelible impression on the world of cinema and later stepped into politics. His illustrious career, notably his representations of police personnel, has cemented his place in Tamil cinema history.



Let's look at some of his blockbuster films that have made his standing as one of the most successful performers in Tamil cinema.

Vaidehi Kathirunthal (1984):

R Sundarrajan wrote and directed this film, which starred Vijayakanth and Revathi as characters in a drama about rural life. Ilaiyaraaja's compositions includes the timeless song Rasathi Unnai, performed by P. Jayachandran and poetically penned by Vaali.

Vaanathaippola (2000):

Vijayakanth sparkled in a dual role under Vikraman's direction, mesmerising audiences in theatres for almost 250 days. The film, produced by Oscar Films, displayed the actor's many abilities and received international acclaim.

Sattam Oru Iruttarai (1981):

Vijayakanth played a vengeful character in this action-packed film directed by SA Chandrasekhar. The compelling story follows a man's search of justice for the death of his father and elder sister. While his sister, a police inspector, pursued a lawful route, the film's popularity paved the way for additional law-themed films to emerge in Tamil cinema.

Senthoora Poove (1988):

This film, directed by PR Devaraj, starred Vijayakanth, Ramakrishnan, and actress Nirosha in prominent roles. The film had a great box office run of over 200 days and garnered Vijayakanth the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor, adding to his already famous career.

Ramanaa (2002):

In this AR Murugadoss-directed film, Vijayakanth played a vigilante, breaking away from his usual characters. The film follows a professor on his quest to combat corruption with the help of his former pupils. This change won "Ramanaa" several awards, including the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Film.