Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior inaugurates a police station at Kuwait International Airport.

JEDDAH -- Kuwait Society for Relief signs partnership deals with UNICEF and Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund on sustainable development in Afghanistan.

BEIRUT -- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon fire barrage of 30 missiles into the Israeli occupation's settlement of Kiryat Shmona.

CAIRO -- Egypt urges its nationals to leave Sudan immediately amid escalating fighting there.

TEHRAN -- Iran and Iraq sign memoranda of understanding on cooperation to share the hydrocarbon resources of the joint oil and gas fields.

WASHINGTON -- Michigan Supreme Court rules against an attempt to remove former president Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot. (end) gb