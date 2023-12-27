Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior inaugurates a police station at Kuwait International Airport.
JEDDAH -- Kuwait Society for Relief signs partnership deals with UNICEF and Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund on sustainable development in Afghanistan.
BEIRUT -- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon fire barrage of 30 missiles into the Israeli occupation's settlement of Kiryat Shmona.
CAIRO -- Egypt urges its nationals to leave Sudan immediately amid escalating fighting there.
TEHRAN -- Iran and Iraq sign memoranda of understanding on cooperation to share the hydrocarbon resources of the joint oil and gas fields.
WASHINGTON -- Michigan Supreme Court rules against an attempt to remove former president Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot. (end) gb
MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107663004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.