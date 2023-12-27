KSR Partners UNICEF, Isdb For Afghanistan Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) signed on Wednesday two partnership deals with the United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF and Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF) - an affiliate of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), to implement two sustainable development projects.

The deal with UNICEF aims to implement a water project that benefits in rural communities in remote areas, KSR Treasurer Jamal Al-Nouri told KUNA.

The project, which will cost USD four million and complete in 12 months, will provide safe water for nearly 64,000 people in Faryab, Helmand and Farah provinces, he said.

KSR will contribute USD one million to the project, Al-Nouri pointed out.

The second agreement aims to launch eight primary health facilities that will provide healthcare for women in vulnerable communities in the provinces of Nuristan, Ghazni and Zabul.

The project will cost up to USD four million, of which KSR will contribute USD one million. Upon completion in 24 months, it will benefit 141,000 females, or nearly eight percent of females in the targeted areas, he added.

On his part, Kuwait Consul General in Jeddah and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Mohammad Al-Mutairi said his country offered USD 500,000 in emergency assistance to the AHTF.

The financial assistance was channeled under a ministerial decree adopted by Kuwait cabinet in last August, said Al-Mutairi who attended the signing ceremony in Jeddah. (end)

fn









MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107662736