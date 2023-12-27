Russia To Advance BRICS People Choosing Life Programme During Its BRICS Chairmanship

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In the year of its chairmanship in the BRICS association, the Russian Federation is set to uphold and expand the“BRICS People Choosing Life” programme. This initiative, comprising 12 projects spanning both humanitarian and business realms, will be a focal point of Russia's leadership within BRICS, as reported by TV BRICS .

The People's Friendship University of Russia, named after Patrice Lumumba (RUDN), has already initiated efforts for the Russian phase of the“BRICS People Choosing Life” programme. The international socio-cultural endeavour, spanning from 2022 to 2028 and operating under the motto“from the ecology of mind and body to the ecology of the world,” will be orchestrated by the Regional NGO“BRICS. World of Traditions” across member countries.

At the core of this programme is the drive to promote collaborative projects that unify the people of BRICS nations. It aims to educate children and youth about the moral legacies of distinguished figures from BRICS states, preserve and promote cultural and historical heritage, and foster the development of trade and economic relations among member countries.

RUDN recently hosted the unveiling of the projects, accompanied by a cultural and educational exhibition titled“Leo Tolstoy and Mahatma Gandhi: a unique legacy.” This exhibition showcased the profound correspondence between the two great thinkers on the idea of non-resistance to evil by evil.

The programme's second phase, slated for Russia's BRICS Chairmanship in 2024, will commemorate significant anniversaries, including the 195th year since Leo Tolstoy's birth, the 75th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's memory, the 150th anniversary of Nicholas Roerich's birth, and the centenaries of the Central Asian Expedition of Nicholas, Yuri, and Elena Roerich, as well as Afanasy Nikitin's memory. Additionally, it will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of trade and economic relations between Russia and India.

During Russia's chairmanship, the programme will witness the implementation of 12 humanitarian and business projects, reflecting a commitment to multifaceted cooperation spanning trade, economy, science, education, and shared values.

The inaugural phase of the programme unfolded in the Republic of India in December 2022, with New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune hosting 12 cultural, educational, and business events. Over two thousand students and representatives from the business sector participated in these activities. Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Russia's Sherpa in BRICS, underscored the contemporary relevance of the ideologies espoused by Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy, as well as the enduring significance of initiatives like“BRICS People Choosing Life.” He highlighted its dynamic nature, encompassing various areas of cooperation, from trade and the economy to science, education, and core values.