Indian Food Firm In Singapore Charged After Live Cockroaches Found In Premises

Singapore, Dec 27 (IANS) An Indian food supplier firm was charged in Singapore on Wednesday after live cockroaches were allegedly found among chutney packets and at the chapati-making area in the premises.

Suvai Foods was handed three charges under the Sale of Food Act after numerous lapses were found at its premises at Aljunied Avenue, The Straits Times reported.

Founded in Singapore in 2012, the company sells vegetarian and halal products, and boasts of being the only company in South-east Asia that produces preservative-free batter, and that its products have a unique, authentic taste.

According to the chargesheet, the premises were allegedly stained and dirty with broken floor tiles, and its office space was illegally modified to be used as a packing area.

Live cockroaches were found in several areas, including in a grey basket containing packets of Suvai Coconut Chutney, at the chapati-making area and on the food processing machine.

Three live cockroaches were allegedly also found at the rear of its registered goods vehicle.

The prosecutor from the Singapore Food Agency said they would be seeking a fine for each of the charges when the case is expected to be heard again on January 24, 2024.

If convicted of failing to ensure its establishment is properly maintained and kept clean, Suvai Foods can be fined up to SG$5,000.

