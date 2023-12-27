World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day Held In Cairo

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society operating in Cairo held
an event on the occasion of December 31 - World Azerbaijanis
Solidarity Day, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan
Polukhov, our compatriots living in Cairo, as well as students
studying Azerbaijani language at the courses of the
Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society.
The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event.
Congratulating the participants of the event on World
Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, Ambassador Elkhan Polukhov noted that
this significant day established by the national leader is a
holiday of solidarity not only for Azerbaijanis but also for all
people who love Azerbaijan and consider Azerbaijanis their
friends.
Researcher-academician Seymur Nasirov, chairman of the
Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society and the Azerbaijani Diaspora in
this country, talked about the rapid development of relations
between the two countries in recent years. He also talked about the
activities of the Azerbaijani community and, at the same time, the
Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society.
Seymur Nasirov informed the participants of the meeting that the
Friendship Society held a number of events on the occasion of the
100th birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the
"Year of Heydar Aliyev".
Then, Egyptian students of Azerbaijani language courses under
the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society made speeches in
Azerbaijani language and recited poems praising our country.
