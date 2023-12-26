Ebeko Volcano In The Kuril Islands Spews Ash To A Height Of 2.8 Km

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Ebeko volcano, located on the North Kuril island of
Paramushir, on Tuesday afternoon, threw out a column of ash to a
height of 2.8 km above sea level, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations of the Sakhalin region.
According to the agency, the ash plume stretches eastward from
the volcano for a distance of more than 5 km.
"There was no ashfall in the city of Severo-Kurilsk. The smell
of hydrogen sulfide is not felt. There is no threat to the life of
the population," the Agency said.
MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107659342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.