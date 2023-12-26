THE HISTORIC GRAND GALVEZ ANNOUNCES NEW YEAR's EVE CELEBRATION IN GALVESTON

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grand Galvez on the Galveston Seawall lit up for 2023 holidays - credit-

Historic Grand Galvez marks the Galveston skyline with its 2023 holiday lighting- credit-

A spectacular New Year's Eve party will be held on Sunday, December 31

- Darryl Hill, General Manager, Grand Galvez

GALVESTON, TEXAS, US, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Grand Galvez , Autograph Collection, the epitome of glamour, luxury and entertainment in Galveston , is hosting a spectacular New Year's Eve party. It will be an unforgettable night of celebration to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the dawn of a new year.

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time:

.8:00 PM – Doors open

.9:00 PM – The Line Up Band

Location:

.Grand Galvez, Music Hall Ballroom, 2024 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550

Attire:

.Dress to dazzle in vibrant New Year's Eve ensembles, where sequins mingle with joy, and bold colors dance in celebration. It's a party palette that screams "Cheers!" without the formality of black tie.

Price:

.$85 per person

.$100 per couple

.$800 for a VIP table next to the dance floor. Only five of these tables are available.

Reservations:

.Call 409-765-7721 or

.Purchase via EventBrite

o

Highlights of the Evening which are included in the ticket price:

.Groove to the Beats: Immerse yourself in the rhythm with The Line Up Band, a lively musical group that will keep guests dancing all night long.

.Festive Atmosphere: Revel in a vibrant and festive ambiance that sets the perfect tone for a night of joy and celebration.

.Culinary Delights: Guests can indulge their taste buds with mouthwatering hors d'oeuvres that will tantalize the senses.

oA cash bar will present an array of refreshing cocktails.

.Balloon Drop: Witness a breathtaking balloon drop that marks the climax of the countdown to the new year.

.Champagne Toast: A sparkling champagne toast (included in ticket price) at the stroke of midnight will welcome 2024 with enthusiasm and cheers.

“Dress to impress and make memories with old and new friends that will last a lifetime. It will be the ultimate celebration of the year. Get ready to ring in the New Year with a bang at the Grand Galvez New Year's Eve Party,” said Darryl Hill, General Manager, Grand Galvez.“Bring your party spirit and join us for an unforgettable night of fun and laughter. Let's make memories together as we welcome in 2024.”

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 219-guest room hotel envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy's diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide since 1911. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the“Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Grand Galvez is renowned and embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination with a commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences in luxury and entertainment. With a reputation for hosting unforgettable events, Grand Galvez is the Galveston destination for those seeking the epitome of sophistication and celebration.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC



About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit , and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.

Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit .

Barbara Buzzell

The Buzzell Company

+1 214-912-0691

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram