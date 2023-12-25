Fourteen Sri Lankans Detained At Réunion Island Repatriated

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Fourteen Sri Lankans who were detained at Réunion Island were repatriated to Colombo by air, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy said that the authorities at Réunion Island in France repatriated 14 Sri Lankan nationals to Sri Lanka by air on 22nd December 2023.

The Sri Lankans was apprehended as they were attempting to migrate to Réunion Island illegally by sea.

Amongst the group repatriated on UU 0050 aircraft, were 07 persons who migrated aboard a multi-day fishing trawler IMUL-A- 0813- KLT on 07th December 2023, 02 individuals who migrated aboard a multi-day fishing trawler IMUL-A- 0469 NBO on 22nd August 2022, 03 persons who migrated aboard the multi-day fishing trawler IMUL-A- 0014 CBO in 2018 and 02 individuals who migrated from Indonesia in 2019.

They have been identified as residents of Beruwala, Chilaw and Kalawanchikudi areas aged 21 to 60 years. The Department of Immigration and Emigration and the Sri Lanka Police are conducting further legal proceedings regarding these illegal immigrants.

The French government does not entertain the illegal entry of people to the Réunion Island and such people will be immediately repatriated upon apprehension. (Colombo Gazette)